BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile.

According to their Facebook page, Savannah Bollinger, 14, left home sometime overnight on December 28.

Bollinger is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has curly long brunette hair and has hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas with an olive-colored coat. Bollinger wears multicolored circular glasses.

Bella Vista Police say she is likely traveling with another teen.

The Bella Vista Police Department asks anyone with information to please contact them at 479-855-3771