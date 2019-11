LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, 37-year-old Erica Sanders has been missing since this morning leaving her residence.

Sanders is an African American female who is five feet two inches tall weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes.

Little Rock Police Department LittleRock please help us locate Ms. Sanders. If anyone has any information or know her whereabouts please contact the detective below. Thank you in advance!

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sanders, police ask that you call Detective Hilgeman at (501) 404-3042, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014 or any Violent Crimes Division detective at (501) 404-305.