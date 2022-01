Deputies say Shannon Collins was last reported to have been seen on March 12, 2021 walking from his home in the Pottsville area.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for 49-year-old Shannon Collins.

Deputies say Collins is a military veteran who was reported missing by his brother.

