SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A 21-year-old man is missing from the Traskwood area and is without his medication.

Timothy Boardman was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, boots and glasses. He has not been seen since Sept. 4 at the 300 block of Oilwell Road.

If anyone has information about Boardman’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5609 or 911.

© 2018 KTHV