The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen on January 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20.