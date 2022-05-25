Sheriffs need help finding missing Jefferson County woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office requests the help of the public in finding a woman who was last seen on May 22, 2022.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — The sheriff's office in Jefferson County, Arkansas is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Maranda Merrell Neal, 38-year-old was last spotted on Sunday, May 22 near the President's Circle and Dyson Road area in Jefferson County.

If there is any information about where Neal may be located, please contact the authorities as soon as possible.