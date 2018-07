FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who is without a cell phone or her medication.

Elvia Fragstein was last seen leaving her home in Wooster at around 1 p.m. July 7 and was expected back at 4 p.m. Her credit card showed a charge at TJ Maxx around 3:30 p.m.

If anyone knows where Fragstein is, they should contact the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office at 501-328-5906.

