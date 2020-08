According to police, Orlando Lester Jones was last seen near Crossridge Hospital in Wynne.

WYNNE, Ark. — Wynne police are searching for 32-year-old Orlando Lester Jones, who was reported missing on August 12.

Jones was last known to be on S. Falls in Wynne, near Crossridge Hospital.

He is 5'10'' and weighs 250 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.