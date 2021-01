Calvin Bock was last seen in Moe at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

MONROE COUNTY, Arkansas — A Silver Alert has been activated for 96-year-old Calvin Bock, who is described as being 5"9', 190 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes.

The car he is described as driving a grey 2011 Buick Lucerne.