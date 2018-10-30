UPDATE- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert for Charles J. Hoehn.

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KTHV) - A 70-year-old man is missing from Forrest City and is being sought by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Charles J. Hoehn was last seen wearing a white and green flannel shirt with navy blue pants. He may be traveling in a 2014 Dodge Dart with an Arkansas license plate number: 300NMK.

Hoehn was in the process of moving to Tennessee and got separated from his son near Forrest City, whom he was following. Hoehn has dementia.

He has been missing since 5 p.m. Oct. 29.

Anyone with information as to Hoehn's whereabouts is urged to call Officer Bartel at 870-867-3151.

