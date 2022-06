Police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year old North Little Rock teen who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teen.

16-year- old Karashiana Allen ran away from her home near downtown North Little Rock just before noon on Sunday.

According to reports she was said to have been carrying wo backpacks with her, and was wearing ripped jeans, a grey sweatshirt and black Crocs.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the NLRPD at (501) 758- 1234