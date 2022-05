North Little Rock police are asking for help in finding 13-year-old Madisyn Green, who was last seen on May 7 around 3:20 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

North Little Rock police are asking for help in finding 13-year-old Madisyn Green, who was last seen on May 7 around 3:20 p.m.

Green is described as being roughly 5'7" with black and brown dreadlocks. The teen was last seen wearing brown shorts, but an unknown colored shirt.

She was reportedly last seen in the 7600 block of Vestal Blvd on Saturday, and authorities encourage you to contact them if you have any information on Green's location.

You can reach NLRPD at 501-758-1234.