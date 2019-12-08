UPDATE: Perry Co. Sherrif's Office says that Green was found alive a half mile from his home in the woods.

PCSO Sheriff Montgomery said that Green was dehydrated and cut up, but otherwise in good condition. This comes after several state agencies searched for Green for two days.

ORIGINAL: The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing persons report for an 81-year-old man who was last seen before going on a walk in Perryville.

David Green was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pastel blue button-down shirt. He is reportedly legally blind.

If you have any information on where Green is, please contact the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 501-889-2333.