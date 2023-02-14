Officials searching for runaway Little Rock teen

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway 15-year-old girl.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Micah Verser was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 153 pounds.

Help us locate Ms. Verser. If you know of her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3016 or 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/Rqo5YfZDYX — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 14, 2023

Anyone with information about Verser's status is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014. Information about her current location can also be directed to the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.