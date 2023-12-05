x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing Persons Reports

Officials searching for runaway Little Rock teen

Jeremiah Culclager, 13, has been missing since May 11 and was last seen in Little Rock.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile.

Jeremiah Culclager, 13, has been missing since May 11 and was last seen in Little Rock.

Culclager is a Black male who is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Credit: KTHV

Anyone with information regarding Culclager's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 401-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.

LRPD asked people to reference No. 2023-052066 when calling and said that callers could be anonymous.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out