Officials searching for runaway Little Rock teen

Jeremiah Culclager, 13, has been missing since May 11 and was last seen in Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile.

Jeremiah Culclager, 13, has been missing since May 11 and was last seen in Little Rock.

Culclager is a Black male who is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Culclager's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 401-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.

Help us locate Mr. Culclager . If you know of his whereabouts, contact detectives at 501-371-4829 or 501-404-3016. pic.twitter.com/tWfH25h7nu — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 13, 2023