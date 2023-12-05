Officials searching for runaway Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile.
Jeremiah Culclager, 13, has been missing since May 11 and was last seen in Little Rock.
Culclager is a Black male who is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Culclager's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 401-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
LRPD asked people to reference No. 2023-052066 when calling and said that callers could be anonymous.