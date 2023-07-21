Ouachita County sheriffs searching for missing Bearden man

Johnny Ray Strong, 60, was last seen on July 19 around 1335 Ouachita 95.

BEARDEN, Ark. — The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Johnny Ray Strong.

Strong, of Bearden, was reported missing on July 19 in the area of 1335 Ouachita 95. He was wearing jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat.

He's six feet tall and about 160 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

The Strong family is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.