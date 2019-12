PANGBURN, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, officers are searching for 63-year-old Dannie Lynn Matteson of Pangburn.

Matteson was reported missing on Dec. 24 and was last known to be on Austin Street in Pangburn. He was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt, blue vest, blue jeans, and a black leather hat with a chain.

He may be traveling in a blue 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with LPN: 447ZWL.