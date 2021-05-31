Missing Fayetteville woman has been found, police report

Gabrielle Davey has been found after being reported missing.

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: Police say Gabriella Davey has been found.

-------------------------------------

Pike County deputies are searching for missing woman Gabriella Davey out of the Fayetteville area.

Davey stands 5'2'', weighs around 155 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing dark pants, a pink shirt, and white Nike shoes.

Davey was reportedly last seen walking around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nathan area on McRae Rd.