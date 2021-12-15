Pine Bluff police looking for missing man last seen in September

Police say Carl Pope was last seen by his family in September and while it's not uncommon for him to be gone, the length of time is a concern.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man last seen in September.

According to police, the family of 49-year-old Carl Pope said he was last seen on September 27.

They said that it's not uncommon for him to be gone, but "this length of time is causing concern."

Pope is about 5'11" and weights roughly 170 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-730-2090 or 870-541-5300.

You can also reach out to the police department through their social media.