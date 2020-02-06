PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 57-year-old Toney Bishop.

Bishop is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen by family members on March 30 in the area of Utah Street. Bishop suffers from depression and is known to frequent the towns of Altheimer and Sherrill, Ark.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

PINE BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT

