PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Eddye Wilson.

She was last seen wearing a peach robe around the area of 2800 W. 40th.

Wilson is about 5 feet and 3 inches and weighs around 200 lbs. It is believed she crawled out of her bedroom window this morning. Wilson also has dementia.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Pine Bluff Police Department

