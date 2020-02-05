PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 75-year-old Otey Moss.

According to police, Moss was reported missing around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Moss is 5'10" and weighs around 270 pounds. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 200 West Reeker Street near the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff campus.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a khaki shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 541-5300.

Pine Bluff Police Department