UPDATE- A body found along a rural Jefferson County road has been identified as Elvia Fragstein of Wooster.

The Conway Police Department is investigating this missing persons case as a homicide. The sheriff's department retraced Elvia Fragstein's steps and discovered video of Fragstein leaving TJ Maxx in Conway around 3:30 p.m. the day she was reported missing. Shortly after her 2013 Silver Honda CR-V was seen on video driving through the parking lot on Elsinger Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

KTHV

The Conway Police Department was contacted and joined the search for the missing woman. Further investigation turned up video of Fragstein's vehicle behind the shopping center. At that point, the incident turned to a possible abduction case.

Investigators with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Department and the Conway Police Department learned that the body of a woman was found in Jefferson County the morning of July 11. They reached out to authorities there to see if the cases were related. On July 13, the medical examiner positively identified the body found in Jefferson County as Fragstein.

Surveillance of Fragstein at Starbucks and TJ Maxx.

KTHV

While this investigation is ongoing there is a reason to believe that Fragstein was forcefully taken from Conway to the Jefferson County area and killed by individuals believed to be from Jefferson County.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Department, the Conway Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are working together to find out exactly what happened, why it happened and who is responsible for the death of Elvia Fragstein.

ORIGINAL: The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who is without a cell phone or her medication.

Elvia Fragstein was last seen leaving her home in Wooster at around 1 p.m. July 7 and was expected back at 4 p.m. Her credit card showed a charge at TJ Maxx around 3:30 p.m.

If anyone knows where Fragstein is, they should contact the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office at 501-328-5906.

© 2018 KTHV