Missing Persons Reports

Police: 14-year-old girl endangered, missing from Mountain Home

The Arkansas State Police are searching for 14-year-old Sara Gilpin who is missing from Mountain Home, Ark.
Credit: Arkansas State Police

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, 14-year-old Sara Gilpin is missing from Mountain Home, Ark

Gilpin was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, May 12 on College Street in Mountain Home.

She has long, brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and converse shoes. 

Police say it is possible that Gilpin is with 40-year-old Issac Melder, in a Maroon Diesel pickup, with a possible black hood, truck. The license plate number is 331YEW.

If you see Sara or Isaac, please call the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.

Arkansas State Police

