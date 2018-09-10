UPDATE-- (KTHV) - The teen has been found in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and is safe. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers received information the vehicle in surveillance belonged to 24-year-old Keegan Bryce Tatsch of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Investigators were able to determine Tatsch was employed in Pocahontas, Arkansas and made contact with him there.

Tatsch told officers he had been in contact with the girl through a chat-based app and drove to Jonesboro to pick her up. From there, Tatsch took her to his home in Poplar Bluff and went to work.

A request was made to Butler County Sheriff's Deputies to attempt to contact the teen at Tatsch's home and deputies were able to locate her and give her safely back to the custody of her parents.

Tatsch was placed under arrest and charged with Interference with Custody. Jonesboro detectives are hopeful to have Tatsch in court for a Probable Cause hearing.

ORIGINAL - Arkansas State Police were searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, who was last seen at Valley View High School in Jonesboro on Oct. 8.

She was last seen getting into a black Pontiac Grand Prix with an Arkansas State University, stAte, license plate on the front. The car also has damage on the passenger side -- the passenger side mirror is broken and hanging down.

This article has been changed to remove the girl's name since she is a minor and may be the victim of a crime.

