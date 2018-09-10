JONESBORO, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE-- Sloane has been found in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and is safe.

ORIGINAL-- Arkansas State Police are searching for 16-year-old Sloane Caroline Quinn, who was last seen at Valley View High School in Jonesboro on Oct. 8.

Quinn has red hair and is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen getting into a black Pontiac Grand Prix with an Arkansas State University, stAte, license plate on the front. The car also has damage on the passenger side -- the passenger side mirror is broken and hanging down.

If you have any information, call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5562.

