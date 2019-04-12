FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, 70-year-old Charley Austin was reported missing from Fort Smith on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Austin was last known to be on Hwy 71 S. near Breeden Dodge in Fort Smith.

He was last seen wearing a white Nautica jacket, gray Nike sweatpants, and gray Sperry tennis shoes.

Austin may be traveling in a red 2008 Dodge R50 truck with license plate number: 565YAD.

If you have seen Charley Austin or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479)-709-5100.