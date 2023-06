The 15-year-old boy was last seen around 7 a.m. on June 1, 2023, in the 2800 block of Malvern Avenue.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile after it was reported he didn't show up for school on Thursday.

Devin Baker, 15, has blue eyes, brown hair and was last seen around 7 a.m. on June 1, 2023, in the 2800 block of Malvern Avenue.

Baker is a white male, 5-foot-8 inches tall and around 150 pounds.