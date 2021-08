According to state police, Barbara Ann Doyle was last known to be on Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista, near Brookfield Assisted Living Center.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been activated for missing 74-year-old Barbara Ann Doyle of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

According to state police, Doyle was last known to be on Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista, near Brookfield Assisted Living Center.

She was last seen wearing black glasses, black jeans, and a gray t-shirt.