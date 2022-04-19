Police searching for missing Cabot teen, last seen walking from her residence

McCool was last seen on Friday, April 15, walking from her residence on Sun Valley Road located in Cabot.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Abbigail McCool.

McCool was last seen on Friday, April 15, walking from her residence on Sun Valley Road located in Cabot.

She was last seen wearing tie-dyed shorts and an unknown-colored shirt.

McCool is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She also has scars on her forearms as well.