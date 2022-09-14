Police search for missing Little Rock man

The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man.

55-year-old Justin Newton III was last seen in Little Rock on September 13.

Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.