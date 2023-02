The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Little Rock on December 28, 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager.

17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area.

He is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes, and a height of 5'8".

Anyone with information has been urged to contact detectives at (501) 404-3014 or LRPD at (501) 371-4829.