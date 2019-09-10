WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for 16-year-old Blakely Dupriest, after receiving a call around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that she had ran away from home.

Dupriest is described to be 5’1” and weigh 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo of a rose on her left wrist.

Police say she is likely to be in the Searcy or Bald Knob area.

If you know the location of Blakely Dupriest, please contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6279, the White County Dispatch Center at 501-279-6241, or your local law enforcement agency.