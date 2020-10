Police say Danijel Jaskovic is 45 years old, approximately 5’11’’ to 6’2’’ in height, and weighs anywhere from 180 to 200lbs.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Danijel Jaskovic.

He was reportedly last seen April 22, 2018 in Hot Springs.

