GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 15-year-old Memphis Lynn Jackson.

Jackson is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and likes to wear her hair up in a bun.

She was last seen in the area of Long Beach Drive in Garland County around 10 p.m., just before going to bed on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Police say her clothing and location is unknown. Jackson does not have a car nor a cell phone.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3662.