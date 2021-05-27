Police searching for missing 15-year-old Jefferson County girl

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating 15-year-old Iona Smith, who left her home on May 27.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating 15-year-old Iona Smith, who officials describe as a 5 foot tall, 90 pound runaway juvenile with green hair and blue eyes.

Smith left her home on May 27. According to reports, she was last seen near White Hall on Highway 27 and in Sheridan on Thursday with dark blue jeans, a dark hoodie, converse-like shoes, and a tan bag.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for those with information on Smith's whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the department at 870-541-5496.