Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Pine Bluff

The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen with an 18-year-old man.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl out of Ashley County who was last seen with an 18-year-old man.

According to police, Bethany Burton was last seen in the Pine Bluff area on Wednesday. She is 4'11" and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey leggings, grey shoes and a rainbow backpack.

Police say she was last seen with 18-year-old Robert Dunnican Jr.