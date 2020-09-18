Police searching for missing 69-year-old White Hall man

Police say Wayne Layton Williams may be travelling in a 2010 Nissan Rogue with the passenger headlight out.

WHITE HALL, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Wayne Layton Williams of White Hall.

Williams is 5'07'' and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was reported missing Sept. 17 and was last known to be on Sheridan Rd in White Hall near Fairfield Credit Union.

He was last seen wearing a blue Underarmour t-shirt and a tan cap.

Williams may be traveling in a 2010 Nissan Rogue with LPN: 885YRC. The passenger headlight is out.