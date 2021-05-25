Police searching for missing 75-year-old Benton man

Police say Benson Eugene Ellison was last known to be on Daffodil Lane in Benton.

BENTON, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been activated for missing 75-year-old Benson Eugene Ellison.

Ellison is missing out of Benton in Saline County.

Police say he was last seen wearing jeans, tans house shoes, and no shirt. He has an eagle tattoo on his left forearm near his wrist. Police say he also should be wearing glasses.

Ellison was last known to be on Daffodil Lane.

He may be travelling in a USADEST 2005 Lexus LS430, gold in color.