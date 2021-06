Police say Dalbert Eugene Helzer was last known to be on Hillside Drive in Perry or possibly in the Harris Brake Lake Area.

PERRY, Arkansas — According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say Dalbert Eugene Helzer was last known to be on Hillside Drive in Perry or possibly in the Harris Brake Lake Area.

Helzer may be traveling in a gold 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Arkansas LPN: 254YZA.