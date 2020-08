Sydney Southerland was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.

Sydney is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 103 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.