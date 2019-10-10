SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for a missing man in the Vimy Woods area of Mabelvale.

Cecil Froman, 86, was last seen near his home on Vimy Woods Dr. near the area of Germania Rd. at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Froman was last wearing a grey flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to assist in the search efforts is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office via the non-emergency telephone number: 501-303-5647.

If you have any information about where Froman may be, you are urged to contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for him so that agencies in the surrounding areas may assist with the search.