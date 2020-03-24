BENTON, Ark. — Editor's note: This is the most recent picture police could obtain of Daniel. He now has a beard.

According to the Benton Police Department, Debra Musil and her son, Daniel Musil, were last seen on March 13 on West Maple.

Police said they left without letting anyone know and have not been seen or heard from since.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, please call 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. You can also text "BNPD plus your message" to 274638 or submit a tip at www.crimereports.com.