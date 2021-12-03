Police searching for missing 77-year-old Pine Bluff woman

Police say 77-year-old Linda D. Wall may be traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with an Arkansas LPN: 763UDZ.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Linda D. Wall of Pine Bluff.

Linda Wall has short brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5'8'' and weighs around 135 lbs.

Wall was last known to be on Highway 425 near the Wal-Mart parking lot in Pine Bluff.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, maroon sweater, and a multi-color skirt.

Wall may be traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with an Arkansas LPN: 763UDZ.