FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman last seen in Fayetteville in September.

Marlee Madison Helm, 22, was last seen in the Fayetteville area on Sept. 25, 2019.

Deputies say Helm has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on one of her ankles reading “Erin” plus a roman numeral tattoo on her right collarbone.

She is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches and about 145 pounds.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.