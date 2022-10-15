Police locate missing 2-year-old boy in Cleveland County

Multiple law enforcement agencies have located a missing 2-year-old boy in Cleveland County.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: A volunteer with the local Highway 15 Fire Department confirmed that the child was located around 11 p.m.

The volunteer added that in addition to their team, help was provided by Woodlawn Country, Village State Troopers Troop F, Cleveland County Sheriff's Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, and volunteers from the public.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy from Glendale in the Woodlawn area since earlier this evening.

The child was last spotted via game camera between Hudgin Creek and the Woodlawn area, possibly near Norton Deer Camp.

He is on foot and has a dog with him. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts or pants.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have brought in dogs and drones to aid the search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 325-6222 or the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management at (870) 325-6591.