Lou Segura was last seen wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, ball cap, and glasses. He may be traveling in a gray 2018 Kia Soul, LPN: AR 132225.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 83-year-old Lou Segura.

Segura was last known to be on Iowa St in Davenport, Iowa.

