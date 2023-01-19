Conway police searching for missing teen

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Tuesday, January 17 via security footage at Conway Jr. High School heading towards the bus pickup area.
Instead of getting on the bus, he continued north on Davis Street.
Tanvi was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, a blue shirt, and tan pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to notify CPD immediately by calling (501) 450-6120.