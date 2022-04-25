Police: Officers searching for 2 teens who left Jonesboro DHS facility

Gary Fields and James Williams were reported missing from a DHS facility in Jonesboro around 10:30 p.m.

JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services, two teenagers left a facility in Jonesboro without authorization Sunday evening, April 24.

Police have been notified and are looking for the teenagers.

Gary Fields, 16, has brown hair and hazel eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and stands 5 foot 1 inches tall. He has been in DYS custody on charges of rape and theft of property.

James Williams, 16, has brown hair and hazel eyes, weighs 174 pounds, and stands 6 feet tall. He has been in DYS custody on charges including second-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, and breaking or entering.

The center provides services for youth committed to DYS custody.