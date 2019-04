ROGERS, Ark. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man with special needs from Rogers.

Armando Reygadas, Jr., 21, has been missing since Thursday, April 4 afternoon. He was last seen heading west bound in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street.

Rogers police said Reygadas was wearing black slacks, a black shirt, black shoes and a navy blue zip-up hoodie.

Anyone who sees Reygadas or knows his location is urged to call the police department at 479-636-4141.